Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 30, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2

By Sommer Brokaw
1/4
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
Actress Natalie Zea plays Eve Harris in "La Brea." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the sci-fi drama La Brea features a new twist with Jack Martin's Josh waking up in 1988 after mistakenly falling through a portal.

NBC released on Thursday the 15-second first look of the second season, which will premiere on Sept. 27 and stream on Peacock.

Advertisement

Josh's mother Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from being separated from her son, but she doesn't know yet that her ex-husband, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have now landed in prehistoric Seattle, according to the NBC synopsis.

The Harris family has been separated from the first season after a massive sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles sucking people into a dangerous primeval land where they had to band together to survive.

Some other cast members include Chike Okonkwo, who plays Ty Coleman, Jon Seda, who plays Dr. Samuel Velez, and Nicholas Gonzalez, who plays Levi Delgado.

The first season of the sci-fi drama, produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, and written and and executive produced by David Applebaum, was rated the No. 1 new show of the fall in the age 18-49 demographic.

Advertisement

Read More

'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' teaser: Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull 'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3

Latest Headlines

Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4
June 30 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland has joined the Peacock dating reality series "Love Island USA."
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
June 30 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
TV // 6 hours ago
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
June 30 (UPI) -- The adult animated comedy film, "South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2," is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on July 13.
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
TV // 7 hours ago
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
June 30 (UPI) -- "Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth," the comedian's first HBO stand-up special, is set to debut on July 16.
'Quantum Leap' sequel series to premiere Sept. 19 on NBC
TV // 7 hours ago
'Quantum Leap' sequel series to premiere Sept. 19 on NBC
June 30 (UPI) -- NBC said its "Quantum Leap" sequel series is set to debut on Sept. 19.
Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne lend voices to characters in BBC animated Christmas special
TV // 8 hours ago
Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne lend voices to characters in BBC animated Christmas special
June 30 (UPI) -- Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne and Tom Hollander are lending their voices to critter characters in the upcoming BBC Christmas cartoon, "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse."
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix will host a late-night virtual watch party with cast members to celebrate the last two episodes of "Stranger Things 4."
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will return for a third season on Disney+ in July.
Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'
June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet will star in and produce "Trust," a new series based on the Hernan Diaz novel.
'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer for the third and final season of sci-fi drama series "See."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement