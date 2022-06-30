Trending
June 30, 2022 / 7:35 AM

Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special

By Karen Butler
1/2
Nikki Glaser is getting her own TV comedy special. Photo courtesy of HBO

June 30 (UPI) -- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth, the comedian's first HBO stand-up special, is set to debut on July 16.

The show was taped late last year at the Paramount Theater in Denver.

"Nikki Glaser takes on a range of topics in her brutally-honest yet conversational style," the cable network said about the special in a press release Wednesday.

"Whether she's dishing about sex, outlining the do's and dont's of dating (and how to trick someone into marriage), or oversharing about her (not-so-private) parts, Glaser delivers an hour of unapologetic and no-holds-barred comedy... not for mere shock value, but to be open about topics often considered 'taboo.'"

In addition to hosting and executive producing the Max Original reality dating series FBOY Island, she also emceed the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted and headlined the 2019 Netflix comedy special, Bangin'.

Her other credits include Not Safe with Nikki Glaser on Comedy Central and Nikki & Sara Live on MTV.

