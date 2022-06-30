Trending
June 30, 2022 / 6:15 AM

Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne lend voices to characters in BBC animated Christmas special

By Karen Butler
1/5
Idris Elba is lending his voice to a character in "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," a Christmas special for the BBC. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne and Tom Hollander are lending their voices to critter characters in the upcoming BBC Christmas cartoon, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

"The journey of making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my ridiculously talented and kind animation team has been a magical one. It's so great to think the story will be in the nation's homes this Christmas -- and I really hope it helps bring comfort, love and laughter," Mackesy said in a statement Thursday.

Newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll will play the boy in search of a home in the half-hour animated holiday program, which is being produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot company and based on Charlie Mackesy's picture book.

"Charlie Mackesy's heart-warming and inspirational story brought to life through NoneMore Productions' and Bad Robot Productions' beautiful animation, is about the importance of love, kindness and friendship. It's the perfect fit for Christmas on the BBC and a reminder to us all about what really matters in this world," said Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer.

