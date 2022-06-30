Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne lend voices to characters in BBC animated Christmas special

June 30 (UPI) -- Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne and Tom Hollander are lending their voices to critter characters in the upcoming BBC Christmas cartoon, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
"The journey of making the film of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with my ridiculously talented and kind animation team has been a magical one. It's so great to think the story will be in the nation's homes this Christmas -- and I really hope it helps bring comfort, love and laughter," Mackesy said in a statement Thursday.