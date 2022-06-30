Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4

1/5

Sarah Hyland has joined the Peacock dating reality series "Love Island USA." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland is joining the Peacock series Love Island USA. E! News reported Thursday that Hyland, 31, will host Season 4 of the dating reality series. Advertisement

"Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space," Hyland said. "I'm just so thrilled and honored to be a part of this... They always have the hottest people on their show."

The actress teased "unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists" in the upcoming season.

"We're pushing the boundaries this time around," she said.

Love Island USA is a spinoff of the British series Love Island. The series follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a tropical villa. Contestants must couple up with one another to remain in the competition.

Season 4 will feature "naughtier games and sexier challenges" for the Islanders.

Peacock confirmed Hyland's casting on Twitter, writing, "That's hot."

Season 4 premieres July 19 on Peacock.

Hyland is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family and is engaged to Wells Adams, a television personality who appeared on the ABC dating reality series The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

