June 29, 2022 / 11:22 AM

'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3

By Annie Martin
Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss on the Apple TV+ series "See." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's series See will end with a third and final season.

Apple TV+ shared the news Wednesday alongside a teaser trailer for Season 3.

"The fuse has been lit. The countdown until the final chapter of #SEE begins," the show's official Twitter account wrote.

See is created and executive produced by Steven Knight. The series takes place in a brutal and primitive future where humans have lost the ability to see.

Season 3 takes place about a year after the warrior Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) defeated his brother Edo and left his family to live remotely in the forest. Baba must return to Paya after a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry.

"After Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and retreated into the forest, an explosive new threat emerges that no one is safe from. Will the greatest warrior of his time have what it takes to protect those that mean the most to him?" an official synopsis reads.

Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Carmago, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James and David Hewlett also star.

Season 3 will premiere Aug. 26 on Apple TV+.

Jason Momoa leads Haka at 'Aquaman' premiere

Jason Momoa leads a Haka at the premiere, joined by cast members and family. Momoa plays Aquaman in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

