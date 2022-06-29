'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer

1/5

Olivia Rodrigo plays Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the musical drama series Wednesday. Advertisement

The preview shows the students of East High head to Camp Shallow Lake for the summer, where they prepare a production of Disney's Frozen.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez return to star.

In addition, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, JoJo Siwa and Corbin Bleu appear as special guest stars in the season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a reboot of Disney Channel's High School Musical film series, which starred Bleu, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman.

Season 3 premieres July 27 on Disney+.

Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the original High School Musical movies, revisited Salt Lake High School East in Salt Lake City, Utah, over the weekend.