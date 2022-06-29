Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 29, 2022 / 12:59 PM

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer
Olivia Rodrigo plays Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the musical drama series Wednesday.

Advertisement

The preview shows the students of East High head to Camp Shallow Lake for the summer, where they prepare a production of Disney's Frozen.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez return to star.

In addition, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, JoJo Siwa and Corbin Bleu appear as special guest stars in the season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a reboot of Disney Channel's High School Musical film series, which starred Bleu, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman.

Season 3 premieres July 27 on Disney+.

Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the original High School Musical movies, revisited Salt Lake High School East in Salt Lake City, Utah, over the weekend.

Advertisement

Read More

Vanessa Hudgens visits 'High School Musical's East High 'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix will host a late-night virtual watch party with cast members to celebrate the last two episodes of "Stranger Things 4."
Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'
TV // 4 hours ago
Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'
June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet will star in and produce "Trust," a new series based on the Hernan Diaz novel.
'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3
TV // 6 hours ago
'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer for the third and final season of sci-fi drama series "See."
'Tonight Show': Steve Carell says 'Go On, Git' to true crime docs
TV // 9 hours ago
'Tonight Show': Steve Carell says 'Go On, Git' to true crime docs
June 29 (UPI) -- Steve Carell joined Jimmy Fallon in his "Go On, Git" comedy skit on "The Tonight Show."
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
TV // 14 hours ago
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
LOS ANGELES, June 29 (UPI) -- Two of the hosts of "Top Gear: America" preview some of the "stupid adventures" they went on in their second season, premiering Friday.
'Making the Cut' Season 3 to feature 10 designers, premiere in August
TV // 1 day ago
'Making the Cut' Season 3 to feature 10 designers, premiere in August
June 28 (UPI) -- "Making the Cut," a reality competition series hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will return to Prime Video in August.
'Beyond Salem' trailer teases 'next chapter' for 'Days of Our Lives' characters
TV // 1 day ago
'Beyond Salem' trailer teases 'next chapter' for 'Days of Our Lives' characters
June 28 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" Chapter 2 is coming to Peacock in July.
'True Detective': Kali Reis joins Jodie Foster in Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'True Detective': Kali Reis joins Jodie Foster in Season 4
June 28 (UPI) -- HBO ordered "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and actress and professional boxer Kali Reis.
Martin Lawrence explains why 'Martin' reboot wouldn't work
TV // 1 day ago
Martin Lawrence explains why 'Martin' reboot wouldn't work
June 28 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence discussed the possibility of a "Martin" reboot on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Mo Willems: 'Naked Mole Rat' is a coming-out, accepting-in story
TV // 1 day ago
Mo Willems: 'Naked Mole Rat' is a coming-out, accepting-in story
NEW YORK, June 28 (UPI) -- Mo Willems says he wants his new animated adventure, "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed," to speak to everyone, not just the preschoolers who make his picture books bestsellers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement