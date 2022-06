1/5

Brian Cox returns to work on "Succession." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced the start of production of Succession Season 4 on Monday. Production is taking place in New York City. Season 4 will pick up as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) attempts to sell Waystar Royco to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). Selling the company is a long, complicated process that forces Logan's children to contemplate their futures if none of them succeed Logan. Advertisement

Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin return. HBO will announce new Season 4 cast later.

Mark Mylod is listed as the director of the season premiere. Mylod directed 12 episodes in the previous three seasons and is an executive producer.

The Season 3 finale aired Dec. 13 on HBO. Creator Jesse Armstrong returns as showrunner.

Season 3 was only nine episodes. HBO did not announce an episode count or premiere date for Season 4.