June 24, 2022 / 7:30 AM

George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

By Karen Butler
1/5
The rumored Jon Snow spinoff for HBO starring Kit Harrington (pictured) has been confirmed by "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed recent media reports about plans for a Jon Snow spin-off to his medieval fantasy drama.

Martin discussed the project, which would see Kit Harrington reprise his role of Jon Snow, in a Thursday blog post titled "Snow... and Other Stuff."

"I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one, since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," he said.

"Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development. The Hollywood Reporter story was largely correct," Martin continued. "Our working title for the show is Snow."

The author and producer said Snow is one of four live-action Game of Thrones "successor" shows in development at HBO, aside from the GOT prequel series -- House of the Dragon -- that is set to debut this summer. Martin said he is involved in all of the projects.

"Word got out about three of them some time ago. Ten Thousand Ships, the Nymeria show, helmed by Amanda Segel. Sea Snake, aka Nine Voyages, with Bruno Heller," Martin said. "And the Dunk & Egg show, The Hedge Knight or Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with Steve Conrad writing. I think some of these were officially announced; in other cases, news leaked out."

Martin also said Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three shows, but "for whatever reason" hadn't been announced or leaked until last week.

"It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that Snow was Kit's idea in a recent interview. So that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," Martin said, referring to the actress who played Snow's late lover Daenerys on GOT.

"I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet... but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

