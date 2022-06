1/4

Alisha Boe is set to star in an Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's book, "The Buccaneers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it ordered an eight-episode adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel, The Buccaneers, starring Alisha Boe and Kristine Froseth. The cast for the as-yet-untitled series, which is currently filming in Scotland, will also include Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Threapleton. Advertisement

The project is being written by Katherine Jakeways and will be directed by Susanna White.

"Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition," the streaming service said in a synopsis Thursday.

"Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning."

No debut date has been announced yet.