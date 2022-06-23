'Selling Sunset' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 at Netflix

1/3

"Selling Sunset," a reality series that features Chrishell Stause (pictured), Christine Quinn and Heather Young, will return for two more seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset will return for two more seasons on Netflix. The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the reality series for Seasons 6 and 7. Advertisement

The new episodes will begin production this summer, Netflix said in a press release.

Selling Sunset follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles. Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Young star.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and Done and Done Productions, with Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil and Jason Oppenheim as executive producers.

Selling Sunset has been renewed for Seasons 6 - and Season 7! pic.twitter.com/XlTdxIZCTH— Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2022

The Selling Sunset spinoff Selling the OC will premiere Aug. 24.

In addition, Netflix will expand its property slate with four new shows:

Designing Miami follows married couple and competitors Eilyn and Ray Jimenez as they design homes in the Miami area. The series will premiere Sept. 21.

Buying Beverly Hills centers on the agents and clients of Mauricio Umansky's The Agency real estate firm in Beverly Hills, Calif. Umansky is married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Instant Dream Home is hosted by Danielle Brooks and is part home renovation show and part heist movie. The series premieres Aug. 10.

Buy My House will see homeowners attempt to sell their properties to one of four real-estate tycoons, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. The series premieres in the fall.