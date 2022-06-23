'Queer Eye' stars begin filming Season 7 in New Orleans

1/3

Netflix shared a first look at "Queer Eye" Season 7 featuring Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, from left to right.

June 23 (UPI) -- Filming is underway on Queer Eye Season 7. Cast members Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness have started production on the season in New Orleans. Advertisement

Netflix shared a first look at Season 7 on Wednesday.

"The Fab 5 just arrived in The Big Easy and are already dripping in Mardi Gras beads. We're so excited to join the party in this amazing city. Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon," the caption reads.

The Fab 5 just arrived in The Big Easy and are already dripping in Mardi Gras beads. We're so excited to join the party in this amazing city. Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon. pic.twitter.com/voeBRPEf6D— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 22, 2022

Seasons 1 and 2 filmed in Georgia, while Season 3 was shot in Missouri and Kansas. Season 4 focused on Missouri and Illinois, while Season 5 featured New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Season 6 filmed in Texas.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The series follows the Fab Five as they help people improve their lifestyle.

Netflix has yet to announced a premiere date for Season 7.

In addition to Queer Eye, Brown will host the new daytime talk show Karamo, which premieres in syndication in September. The series will address topics including infidelity, race, parenting and complex family dynamics.