1/4

Lizzo attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The Late Late Show with James Corden is returning to London next week. The CBS late-night show will air a special week of broadcasts from the city Monday through Thursday, which will mark its first episodes in London in three years. Advertisement

The Late Late Show will film at Freemasons' Hall in London. Guests are to include President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson.

Corden will appear in a new "Take the Break" segment, in which he fills in as Biden's assistant, among other important duties.

In addition, Lizzo will join Corden for a new Carpool Karaoke segment.

Advertisement

Corden, who is British, told Deadline that the London shows "have always been amongst our best shows we've ever done."

The new episodes will mark the fourth time The Late Late Show has filmed from the United Kingdom. The series has not filmed in London since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.