Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to star in HGTV's 'The Flipping El Moussas'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa land new docuseries on HGTV called "The Flipping El Moussas" set to premier in 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- HGTV is building a new docuseries featuring newlyweds and real estate experts Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa in The Flipping El Moussas. The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere in 2023. It will follow the Flip or Flop alum and Selling Sunset star as they move to a new house, tackle a renovation and embark on a fertility journey to expand their family.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a press release. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

Tarek, 40, and Heather Rae, 34, tied the knot in October 2021. Their wedding and reception was featured on an episode of Selling Sunset. Heather Rae has also documented their fertility journey on TikTok posting videos from a fertility clinic as she freezes her eggs.

"Tarek and Heather Rae's story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms," said Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. "This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."

Episodes of The Flipping El Moussas will feature Heather Rae learning about and joining Tarek's flipping business. Tarek's children -- Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 -- with ex-wife Christina Hall will also make appearances on the new show. The kids are slated to appear on Hall's HGTV docuseries, Christina in the Country, later this year.

Tarek's solo series, Flipping 101, has been renewed and will return to HGTV in 2023.