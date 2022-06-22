'House of the Dragon' poster features Emmy D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

June 22 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared a poster for the Game of Thrones prequel series Wednesday featuring Emmy D'Arcy.

The new art features D'Arcy as her character, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and a dragon.

"Fire will reign," the caption reads.

Rhaenyra is the eldest child of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and the niece of Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The series takes place 200 years before the events of the HBO series Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

House of the Dragon explores the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans also star.

HBO released a teaser trailer and posters for the series in May.

House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21.

HBO is also developing a Game of Thrones spinoff sequel series centering on Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.