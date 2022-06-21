Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn to guest star in 'Percy Jackson' series

1/5

Charlie Bushnell will guest star as Luke Castellan in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series announced on Tuesday three guest stars, including Charlie Bushnell, of the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, among them. "Attention, campers!," the announcement read, which was re-tweeted by Disney+. "Meet more of our amazing guest stars on #PercyJackson and The Olympians, coming to @DisneyPlus." Advertisement

Bushnell will guest star as Luke Castellan, the thread of tweets announcing the stars shows.

The character is a Greek demigod son of Hermes and May Castellan and one of the main antagonists, according to a profile on the website of Rick Riordan, author of the best-selling novel series that gave birth to the upcoming fantasy series on Disney +.

Percy Jackson also announced Dior Goodjohn (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Glee, The Unicorn) Olivea Morton (And Yet They Speak, Better Now) as other guest stars.

Riordan announced earlier this year that Disney + greenlit the series after nearly two years in development.

The story follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson, who the sky god Zeus accuses of stealing his master lightning bolt. Jackson then must travel across America to find it and restore order to Olympus while coming to terms with newfound supernatural powers.

Earlier this month, other guest stars were announced, including Megan Mullally as Alecto, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson and Tim Sharp as Gabe Ugliano.

In April, Disney + announced that Walker Scobell, 13, (The Adam Project) landed the lead role of Percy Jackson.