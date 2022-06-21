'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' Season 2 to premiere July 30

1/5

RuPaul will host "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will return for a second season in July. World of Wonder shared a premiere date for Season 2 of the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff Tuesday. Advertisement

Season 2 will premiere July 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and TVNZ OnDemand and Stan in New Zealand and Australia.

Down Under is hosted by RuPaul and follows the fiercest queens across Australia and New Zealand as they compete for the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar. The Season 2 cast will be announced at a later date.

In addition, World of Wonder released a trailer for Drag Race France, which premieres June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and Slash in France. New episodes will follow Thursdays.

The new spinoff is hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 alum Nicky Doll, with Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile as judges. The debut season will feature 10 contestants.