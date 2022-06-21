Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 21, 2022 / 12:37 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' Season 2 to premiere July 30

By Annie Martin
1/5
'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' Season 2 to premiere July 30
RuPaul will host "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will return for a second season in July.

World of Wonder shared a premiere date for Season 2 of the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff Tuesday.

Advertisement

Season 2 will premiere July 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and TVNZ OnDemand and Stan in New Zealand and Australia.

Down Under is hosted by RuPaul and follows the fiercest queens across Australia and New Zealand as they compete for the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar. The Season 2 cast will be announced at a later date.

In addition, World of Wonder released a trailer for Drag Race France, which premieres June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and Slash in France. New episodes will follow Thursdays.

The new spinoff is hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 alum Nicky Doll, with Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile as judges. The debut season will feature 10 contestants.

Read More

'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Top Chef' score Critics Choice Real Awards 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus the World' series in the works 'Drag Race France' introduces 10 new queens What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Keep Breathing' photos: Melissa Barrera plays plane crash survivor
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Keep Breathing' photos: Melissa Barrera plays plane crash survivor
June 21 (UPI) -- "Keep Breathing," a new series starring "Vida" and "Scream" actress Melissa Barrera, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
June 21 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi horror series starring Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, will return with new episodes on Netflix in July.
'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' trailer teases Disney+ special
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' trailer teases Disney+ special
June 21 (UPI) -- "Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation," an animated special featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown and Kelly Marie Tran, is coming to Disney+ in August.
'Bachelorette' alums Katie Thurston, John Hersey split up
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bachelorette' alums Katie Thurston, John Hersey split up
June 21 (UPI) -- Former "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston and John Hersey broke up after less than a year of dating.
'Wolf Pack' announces cast, begins production with 'Teen Wolf' creator
TV // 21 hours ago
'Wolf Pack' announces cast, begins production with 'Teen Wolf' creator
June 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the cast of "Wolf Pack," from the creator of MTV's "Teen Wolf," on Monday. Production begins next week in Atlanta.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
TV // 21 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
June 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the next "Yellowstone" prequel's official title on Monday. "1923" will be the next Taylor Sheridan series about the Dutton family.
Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'
TV // 1 day ago
Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'
June 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ ordered "Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring "Doctor Who" actor Peter Capaldi and "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo.
Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV
TV // 1 day ago
Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV
June 20 (UPI) -- Claire Vaye Watkins' novel, "I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness," is being adapted as a TV series, Britain's ITV announced Monday.
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
TV // 2 days ago
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
NEW YORK, June 19 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon says he wanted to star in "Dark Winds," AMC's adaptation of Tony Hillerman's beloved Leaphorn & Chee book series, because it would be the rare TV show with a mostly Native American cast and writing team.
Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas
TV // 2 days ago
Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas
June 18 (UPI) -- Production is expected to begin in Ireland next week on "Bodkin," a darkly comedic thriller starring Will Forte and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Netflix announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement