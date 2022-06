1/5

Michael Bolton will perform a new song at the Daytime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts and Scientists announced Michael Bolton as a performer at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Tuesday. The awards air Friday at 9 p.m. live on the east coast, and tape delayed for the west on CBS and Paramount+. Bolton will perform a new song called "Beautiful World." Bolton will also perform during the In Memoriam segment honoring those in the industry who died in the last year, but did not say which song will accompany the segment. Advertisement

Two-time Grammy winner Bolton also runs Michael Bolton Charities, which has advocated for children and women at risk since 1993. His hit singles include "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "How Can We Be Lovers" and a cover of "When a Man Loves a Woman."

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host the Daytime Emmy Awards. Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell, Krista Allen, Deborah Norville and more will be presenters.

Daytime soap operas Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital lead the drama categories. LeVar Burton, John Aniston, David Attenborough and Judy Woodruff will receive lifetime achievement awards.