'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' trailer teases Disney+ special

"Weird Al" Yankovic voices Vic Vankoh in the new special "Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated special Tuesday. Advertisement

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation takes place after the events of the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The special features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams.

Yankovic voices Vic Vankoh and recorded the original song "Scarif Beach Party" for the special.

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation follows Finn (Omar Miller) as he arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey (Helen Sadler), Poe (Jake Green), Rose (Tran), BB-9, R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) aboard the Halcyon, a luxurious Galactic Starcruiser. The trip goes awry when Finn is separated from the group.

"While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Leia Organa (Shelby Young), who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun," an official synopsis reads.

The special is written and executive produced by David Shayne, with Ken Cunningham as director.

Disney+ previously released the specials Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales.

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation will premiere Aug. 5 on Disney+.