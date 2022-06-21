Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
June 21, 2022 / 12:49 PM

'Keep Breathing' photos: Melissa Barrera plays plane crash survivor

By Annie Martin
Melissa Barrera stars in the limited series "Keep Breathing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Keep Breathing.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the limited series Tuesday featuring Melissa Barrera.

Barrera plays Liv, a New York lawyer whose plane crashes on the Canadian frontier.

In one photo, Liv (Barrera) is seen in the wreckage of the plane, while another appears to show her attempting to summon help.

"[Barrera] plays the lone survivor of a plane crash who must battle an unforgiving wilderness and her past personal trauma in order to stay alive," Netflix tweeted.

Jeff Wilbusch, Austin Stowell, Juan Pablo Espinosa and Florencia Lozano also star.

Keep Breathing is directed by Rebecca Rodriguez and Maggie Kiley, who also serves as executive producer with co-showrunners Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.

The series consists of six episodes and will premiere July 28 on Netflix.

Barrera is known for playing Lyn Hernandez on the Starz series Vida and Samantha "Sam Carpenter" in the 2022 reboot of Scream.

