June 20, 2022 / 7:38 AM

Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV

By Karen Butler
The director and production company behind Rose Byrne's hit show, "Physical," is now working on a screen adaptation of the novel, "I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Claire Vaye Watkins' novel, I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness, is being adapted as a TV series, Britain's ITV announced Monday.

No casting has been announced yet.

The story follows a stressed-out writer who takes a break from marriage and motherhood, and reconnects with her past, during a work trip.

The project reunites director Stephanie Laing with Tomorrow Studios, the production company with whom she collaborated on Physical, and with screenwriter/author Alissa Nutting with whom she worked on Made for Love.

"We love working with Stephanie on Physical because of her incredible talent for showcasing complex stories of female empowerment in a way that resonates with a global audience," Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements said in a joint statement Monday.

"We're excited to work with her and prolific writer Alissa to bring Claire's powerful work to television, and we are proud to have a strong team of women spearheading this incredible project."

