'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'

Harrison Ford will star in "1923." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the next Yellowstone prequel's official title on Monday. 1923 will be the next Taylor Sheridan series about the Dutton family. The show was first announced as 1932. It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Advertisement

1923 will now encompass the aftermath of World War I and beginning of Prohibition, according to Paramount+.

1883 showed the Dutton ancestors make the dangerous and deadly trek to Montana. 1923 will show the 20th century Dutton ancestors cope with drought, cattle theft, lawlessness, Prohibition and the beginning of the Great Depression.

Paramount+ launches in the UK on Wednesday. The premiere date for 1923 has not been announced. Yellowstone returns for Season 5 Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.