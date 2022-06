From left, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray will star in "Wolf Pack." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced on Monday that its Wolf Pack series will begin production in Atlanta next week. The streaming service also announced the four leads of the series. Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray will star in Wolf Pack. The show is based on the Edo Van Belkom books Advertisement

Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis adapted Wolf Pack under his deal with MTV studios, the network that broadcast Teen Wolf. Davis is also writing and producing Teen Wolf: The Movie for Paramount+, unrelated to Wolf Pack.

Wolf Pack is about four teenagers bonded together by their respective bites from a werewolf. Jackson plays Everett, Shepard plays Blake, Robertson plays Luna and Gray plays Harlan.

Wolf Pack will premiere later in 2022 on Paramount+. Jason Ensler will direct the pilot and executive produce with Davis, Joe Genier and Mike Elliott.