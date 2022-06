1/4

Jenna Coleman is set to star in the Amazon thriller series, "Wilderness." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen have signed on to star in the new Amazon series, Wilderness. "Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly "happily-ever-after" quickly turns into a living nightmare," the project's production company, Firebird Pictures, tweeted Friday, quoting a Deadline.com story about the casting. Advertisement

The series is to begin filming this month in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and the drama is slated to debut next year.

Marnie Dickens wrote the screenplay for the screen adaptation of B.E. Jones' novel about a wife's plot for revenge after discovering her husband's infidelity.

So Yong Kin is directing and executive producing.