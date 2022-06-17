Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' renewed for 10th season

June 17 (UPI) -- When Calls the Heart was officially renewed for a 10th season at Hallmark Channel, it was announced Friday.

With the renewal, Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) will serve as the drama series' new showrunner. Led by Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer, the one-hour show will reach the 100-episode milestone in Season 10, solidifying its status as the longest-running scripted drama on the Hallmark Channel.

"When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show," Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement.

"There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds."

When Calls the Heart recently concluded its ninth season in May, averaging 2.9 million viewers each week. According to Hallmark, the finale was the season's most-watched episode with 3.1 million viewers.

A total of 95 episodes have been produced to this point. The ninth season culminated with Lucas proposing to Elizabeth.