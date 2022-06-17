'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4

1/3

Daveed Diggs' "Snowpiercer" is ending with its upcoming fourth season. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- TNT confirmed Friday that its dystopian drama, Snowpiercer, will end with its upcoming fourth season. Deadline.com said production on Season 4 is now underway. Advertisement

The cast's options were not picked up for a fifth season, paving the way for the stars to take other jobs.

Featuring Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean, the sci-fi thriller set on a high-speed train was the final remaining original scripted series on TNT now that Animal Kingdom is kicking off its last season Sunday.

"We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT," a network representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."