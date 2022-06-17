Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 17, 2022 / 6:31 PM

'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4

By Karen Butler
1/3
'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4
Daveed Diggs' "Snowpiercer" is ending with its upcoming fourth season. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- TNT confirmed Friday that its dystopian drama, Snowpiercer, will end with its upcoming fourth season.

Deadline.com said production on Season 4 is now underway.

Advertisement

The cast's options were not picked up for a fifth season, paving the way for the stars to take other jobs.

Featuring Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean, the sci-fi thriller set on a high-speed train was the final remaining original scripted series on TNT now that Animal Kingdom is kicking off its last season Sunday.

"We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT," a network representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

Read More

Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance 'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3 Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3

Latest Headlines

Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
TV // 5 hours ago
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
June 17 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Friday that it will bring the cast and creators of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H between July 21 - 24.
Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2
TV // 5 hours ago
Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2
June 17 (UPI) -- Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things," discussed the Netflix series on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Nathan Fielder simulates life in HBO's 'The Rehearsal'
TV // 5 hours ago
Nathan Fielder simulates life in HBO's 'The Rehearsal'
June 17 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere of Nathan Fielder's new show on Friday. "The Rehearsal" is coming to HBO July 15.
'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
TV // 6 hours ago
'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a poster and premiere date for "The End is Nye," a new science series featuring Bill Nye.
'Game of Thrones' sequel series about Jon Snow in the works at HBO
TV // 9 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' sequel series about Jon Snow in the works at HBO
June 17 (UPI) -- Kit Harington will reprise Jon Snow in a "Game of Thrones" sequel series in development at HBO.
Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to star in Amazon's 'Wilderness'
TV // 10 hours ago
Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to star in Amazon's 'Wilderness'
June 17 (UPI) -- Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen have signed on to star in the new Amazon series, Wilderness.
Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters
TV // 11 hours ago
Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters
June 17 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell and Tamron Hall are among the presenters confirmed for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony.
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
TV // 1 day ago
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
NEW YORK, June 16 (UPI) -- Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms say the lifelong best friends they play on Peacock sitcom "Rutherford Falls" will have an even stronger bond after their brief falling-out.
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
June 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- The latest Jenny Han adaptation "The Summer I Turned Pretty," premiering Friday on Prime Video, is edgier than Han's "To All the Boys" series, but relatable to teenage growing pains.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge
Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement