Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters

June 17 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell and Tamron Hall are among the presenters confirmed for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony.
The prize presentation will be seen on CBS and Paramount+ on june 24.
The gala will also feature Krista Allen, Camila Banus, Tracey Bregman, Sean Dominic, Scott Evans, Galen Gering, Deidre Hall, Tanisha Harper, Christian Le Blanc, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, Tanner Novlan, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Laura Wright handing out awards.
The Daytime Emmys honor excellence in soap operas, game shows, culinary shows, talk shows, legal/courtroom shows, lifestyle, travel, nature, instructional, arts, news and specials.