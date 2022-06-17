Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters

1/5

Drew Barrymore is slated to be a presenter at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on June 24. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell and Tamron Hall are among the presenters confirmed for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. It wouldn't be the #DaytimeEmmys without some star-studded presenters. Advertisement Check out the full list of presenters below and join us next Friday, June 24 for the 49th Annual @DaytimeEmmys LIVE on CBS! https://t.co/NRuF3DdfmL pic.twitter.com/ziTcn4YpFq— CBS (@CBS) June 16, 2022

The prize presentation will be seen on CBS and Paramount+ on june 24.

The gala will also feature Krista Allen, Camila Banus, Tracey Bregman, Sean Dominic, Scott Evans, Galen Gering, Deidre Hall, Tanisha Harper, Christian Le Blanc, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, Tanner Novlan, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Laura Wright handing out awards.

The Daytime Emmys honor excellence in soap operas, game shows, culinary shows, talk shows, legal/courtroom shows, lifestyle, travel, nature, instructional, arts, news and specials.