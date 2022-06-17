Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 17, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters

By Karen Butler
1/5
Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters
Drew Barrymore is slated to be a presenter at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on June 24. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell and Tamron Hall are among the presenters confirmed for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony.

The prize presentation will be seen on CBS and Paramount+ on june 24.

The gala will also feature Krista Allen, Camila Banus, Tracey Bregman, Sean Dominic, Scott Evans, Galen Gering, Deidre Hall, Tanisha Harper, Christian Le Blanc, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, Tanner Novlan, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Laura Wright handing out awards.

The Daytime Emmys honor excellence in soap operas, game shows, culinary shows, talk shows, legal/courtroom shows, lifestyle, travel, nature, instructional, arts, news and specials.

Advertisement

Read More

Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore to star in, produce scripted podcast 'Case 63' 'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance

Latest Headlines

'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
TV // 16 hours ago
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
NEW YORK, June 16 (UPI) -- Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms say the lifelong best friends they play on Peacock sitcom "Rutherford Falls" will have an even stronger bond after their brief falling-out.
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
June 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV // 19 hours ago
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- The latest Jenny Han adaptation "The Summer I Turned Pretty," premiering Friday on Prime Video, is edgier than Han's "To All the Boys" series, but relatable to teenage growing pains.
'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble
TV // 23 hours ago
'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble
June 16 (UPI) -- Paul Reiser will soon be seen on Amazon Prime's superhero series, "The Boys."
'Cobra Kai' actress Peyton List lands lead in new Paramount+ show
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' actress Peyton List lands lead in new Paramount+ show
June 16 (UPI) -- Peyton List is set to star in "School Spirits," a new Paramount+ drama based on a graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.
Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'
TV // 1 day ago
Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges discusses his new FX drama "The Old Man," which he filmed after surviving cancer and COVID-19. The show premieres Thursday and will stream on Hulu.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' introduces new suspects
TV // 1 day ago
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' introduces new suspects
June 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max's first teaser for "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" introduces the new suspects in the mystery.
'Tulsa King' trailer reveals Sylvester Stallone in Paramount+ mob series
TV // 1 day ago
'Tulsa King' trailer reveals Sylvester Stallone in Paramount+ mob series
June 15 (UPI) -- "Tulsa King" teaser trailer shows actor Sylvester Stallone in the Paramount+ mob series about a gangster from New York City who moves to Oklahoma after serving a lengthy prison sentence.
'Love Island USA' imports UK fan favorite Iain Stirling as narrator
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island USA' imports UK fan favorite Iain Stirling as narrator
June 15 (UPI) -- "Love Island UK" fan favorite Iain Stirling will narrate the new season of "Love Island USA."
'Players' cast, creators inspired by real sports documentaries
TV // 2 days ago
'Players' cast, creators inspired by real sports documentaries
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Players" stars Misha Brooks and Da'Jour Jones, and creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, discuss the sports documentary influences on the video game comedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement