June 17, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers on the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp says there's deaths and gore to come in Season 4, Volume 4.

The 17-year-old actor discussed the Netflix series during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Schnapp plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, which will return with new episodes July 1.

On the Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon jokingly called Schnapp the "Tom Holland" of Stranger Things because the actor is known for sharing spoilers. Schnapp teased Volume 2 later in the interview.

"You can expect from Volume 2, we got some -- some deaths coming, some -- some gore, and a big bang," Schnapp said.

When Fallon called the information was a "big spoiler," Schnapp replied, "I didn't say who!"

"Well, you guys can assume that obviously somebody's gonna," the actor added.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Matthew Modine also star.

Netflix released first-look photos for Season 4, Volume 2 this week.

Season 4, Volume 1 consists of seven episodes and was released in May. Volume 2 will have nine episodes, one of which with a runtime of almost two and a half hours.

