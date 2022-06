Nathan Fielder simulates situations in life in "The Rehearsal." Photo courtesy of HBO

June 17 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere of Nathan Fielder's new show, The Rehearsal, on Friday. The Rehearsal premieres July 15. Fielder takes Nathan for You to the next level in The Rehearsal. Instead of helping businesses, The Rehearsal gives people a chance to prepare for life's uncertainties. Advertisement

Fielder uses a construction crew and actors to create simulations of life events for ordinary people. The Rehearsal will be six episodes.

Serving as executive producer, writer, director and star, Fielder returns to television for the first time since directing two episodes of Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? Clark Reinking executive produced the first episode of The Rehearsal and Dave Paige the remaining five.