Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

June 17 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Friday that it will bring The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to San Diego Comic-Con this summer. The show's cast and creators will present in the convention's largest venue, Hall H. Prime confirmed showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay would attend. They did not specify which cast members would be there. Advertisement

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon acquired the rights to The Lord of the Rings in 2017 and began developing the series. The Rings of Power takes place in The Second Age, prior to Peter Jackson's films, and were filmed in New Zealand where Jackson filmed his movies.

San Diego Comic-Con will run July 21-24 this summer. The Hall H schedule has not been announced yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2.

