'Cobra Kai' actress Peyton List lands lead in new Paramount+ show

June 16 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai and Bunk'd actress Peyton List is set to star in School Spirits, a new Paramount+ drama based on a graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.
The book is to be published in the fall.
"School Spirits focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school," a synopsis said.
Oliver Goldstick -- whose credits include Pretty Little Liars and Bridgerton -- is showrunner for the eight-episode, young adult TV series.
The Trinruds wrote the pilot.