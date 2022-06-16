Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 16, 2022 / 6:34 AM

'Cobra Kai' actress Peyton List lands lead in new Paramount+ show

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Cobra Kai' actress Peyton List lands lead in new Paramount+ show
Peyton List has signed on to star in a new Paramount+ series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai and Bunk'd actress Peyton List is set to star in School Spirits, a new Paramount+ drama based on a graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

The book is to be published in the fall.

Advertisement

"School Spirits focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school," a synopsis said.

Oliver Goldstick -- whose credits include Pretty Little Liars and Bridgerton -- is showrunner for the eight-episode, young adult TV series.

The Trinruds wrote the pilot.

Read More

Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance Mickey Guyton to host PBS broadcast of 'A Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C. 'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3 Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3

Latest Headlines

Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges discusses his new FX drama "The Old Man," which he filmed after surviving cancer and COVID-19.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' introduces new suspects
TV // 16 hours ago
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' introduces new suspects
June 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max's first teaser for "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" introduces the new suspects in the mystery.
'Tulsa King' trailer reveals Sylvester Stallone in Paramount+ mob series
TV // 16 hours ago
'Tulsa King' trailer reveals Sylvester Stallone in Paramount+ mob series
June 15 (UPI) -- "Tulsa King" teaser trailer shows actor Sylvester Stallone in the Paramount+ mob series about a gangster from New York City who moves to Oklahoma after serving a lengthy prison sentence.
'Love Island USA' imports UK fan favorite Iain Stirling as narrator
TV // 17 hours ago
'Love Island USA' imports UK fan favorite Iain Stirling as narrator
June 15 (UPI) -- "Love Island UK" fan favorite Iain Stirling will narrate the new season of "Love Island USA."
'Players' cast, creators inspired by real sports documentaries
TV // 1 day ago
'Players' cast, creators inspired by real sports documentaries
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Players" stars Misha Brooks and Da'Jour Jones, and creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, discuss the sports documentary influences on the video game comedy.
'Squid Game' reality competition launches, seeking contestants
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' reality competition launches, seeking contestants
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it greenlit "Squid Game: The Challenge" on Tuesday. They are seeking 456 contestants for games inspired by the Korean drama.
'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'
TV // 1 day ago
'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "The Lincoln Lawyer" for Season 2 on Tuesday. The second season will be based on the book "The Fifth Witness."
HBO Max announces 'FBOY Island' Season 2 premiere, new contestants
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max announces 'FBOY Island' Season 2 premiere, new contestants
June 14 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced the premiere date for Season 2 of their reality dating competition "FBOY Island" on Tuesday. The show returns with host Nikki Glaser and new contestants on July 14.
'Wendy Williams Show' to air final episode Friday
TV // 1 day ago
'Wendy Williams Show' to air final episode Friday
June 14 (UPI) -- "The Wendy Williams Show" will end Friday after 13 seasons and feature a video tribute to Wendy Williams during the finale.
'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi horror series starring Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, will return on Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Loona add four North American shows to world tour
Loona add four North American shows to world tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement