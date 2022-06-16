'Cobra Kai' actress Peyton List lands lead in new Paramount+ show

1/5

Peyton List has signed on to star in a new Paramount+ series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai and Bunk'd actress Peyton List is set to star in School Spirits, a new Paramount+ drama based on a graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. The book is to be published in the fall. Advertisement

"School Spirits focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school," a synopsis said.

Oliver Goldstick -- whose credits include Pretty Little Liars and Bridgerton -- is showrunner for the eight-episode, young adult TV series.

The Trinruds wrote the pilot.