'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble

Paul Reiser has joined the cast of "The Boys." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Mad About You and Stranger Things alum Paul Reiser will soon be seen on Amazon Prime's superhero series, The Boys. "A legend is showing up Friday," the show's Twitter feed teased Tuesday. Advertisement

A day later, it followed up with: "Tried to tell ya yesterday who it was, you lot were sleeping on the job."

The post featured a photo of Reiser.

"Reiser will be introduced as The Legend in this week's episode titled 'The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies,'" which is the fifth episode of The Boys Season 3," Amazon said.

The show is based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

In the books, The Legend was a satirical version of the late Marvel comics titan, Stan Lee.

The TV adaptation stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Dominique McElligott.