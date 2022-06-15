Trending
'Love Island USA' imports UK fan favorite Iain Stirling as narrator

By Sheri Walsh
"Love Island UK" narrator Iain Sterling will voice the new Peacock series "Love Island USA" which debuts July 19. Photo courtesy of Peacock.

June 15 (UPI) -- Love Island USA is importing a familiar voice for next month's all-new series with Love Island UK fan favorite Iain Stirling calling the action as narrator.

Peacock, which will stream the summer series starting July 19, announced Wednesday Stirling will bring his signature comedy from the hit British dating reality show "across the pond" to Love Island USA.

"The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board," said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of Entertainment Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal. "Iain embodies everything fans love about the show -- humor, irreverence and cheeky fun," she said. "Love Island would not be the same without him."

Stirling is a BAFTA-winning comedian and is best known for his voice work on the hit reality show Love Island UK, which is currently airing its eighth season. His first stand-up special Failing Upwards recently launched on Amazon Prime Video, while his sitcom Buffering debuted on ITV2 last year.

Stirling will narrate all the summer action on Love Island USA, which is set to unfold at a villa on the California coast. New Islander couples will decide whether to stay with their current partners or recouple with someone new, as viewers at home vote on who they think should get a shot at love and who should leave broken-hearted.

The unscripted reality romance and competition series has inspired several spinoffs including the U.S. version of Love Island which aired its third season on CBS in 2021 and was renewed in February for Seasons 4 and 5 on Peacock.

Love Island USA is produced by ITV Entertainment. The cast and schedule will be announced at a later date.

