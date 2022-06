1/5

From left, Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Maia Reficco are the new "Pretty Little Liars." Photo courtesy of HBO Max

June 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the first teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Wednesday. The show premieres July 28. The teaser shows the new A plotting against a new generation of suspects. A Missing Person sign for Minnie "Mouse" Honrada (Malia Pyles) is part of A's collection. Advertisement

A police report for Noa Olivar (Maia Reficco) is also included. Photographs and film strips of other teenagers make up A's master plan.

A slices a photograph of Imogen (Bailee Madison) in half. Tabby (Chandler Kinney) appear in a film strip and Faran (Zaria) appears in a photo.

Original Sin is set in Millwood where the original Pretty Little Liars took place in 2010. A new A threatens a new group of teenagers for a crime their parents committed 20 years earlier.

The cast also includes Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the revival. I. Marlene King created the 2010 series which aired on Freeform, based on Sara Shepard's books.

