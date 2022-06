1/5

From left, Mia Emani Jones, Nikki Glaser, Tamaris Sepulveda and Louise Barnard hit the beach for "FBOY Island" Season 2. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

June 14 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced the Season 2 premiere date for FBOY Island on Tuesday. FBOY Island returns July 14 on HBO Max. Nikki Glaser returns as host. Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda are the new single women. Advertisement

The three women have 26 men to choose from -- 13 "nice guys" and 13 "FBoys." The men compete for cash prizes and the women's hearts.

Season 1 premiered on HBO Max in 2020 and became the streaming service's most watched reality show. Season 2 filmed in Cabo San Lucas and promises some surprise returns and a "bombshell twist."

Three episodes premiere July 14 followed by three more July 21. Then two more episodes premiere each Thursday until the season finale August 4.