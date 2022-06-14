Trending
June 14, 2022

'Wendy Williams Show' to air final episode Friday

By Annie Martin
"The Wendy Williams Show" will air a video tribute to host Wendy Williams during its final episode Friday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Wendy Williams Show is coming to a close this week.

Variety reported Tuesday that the final episode of the talk show will air Friday.

The finale will feature a video tribute to host Wendy Williams, who will not be present.

Deadline confirmed the news.

"The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication," a rep for the show said.

Williams has been absent from the show since October due to health issues.

Guest hosts in Williams' absence have included Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, Remy Ma and Fat Joe.

Shepherd, who will succeed Williams with her own talk show, Sherri, had praise for Williams on Watch What Happens Live in February.

"She made her own path," Shepherd said of Williams. "Like, what Wendy does, nobody can recreate -- none of the guest hosts -- that is specific, Wendy created that."

"I love that, and I love her fearlessness. And that is something that I want to emulate and keep going," she added. "She opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."

