Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will drive his Lincoln into Season 2 of "The Lincoln Lawyer." Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season on Tuesday. Season 2 will be based on the Michael Connelly book The Fifth Witness. The Fifth Witness is the fourth book in Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who practices out of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also return. Dailyn Rodriguez joins Season 2 as a co-showrunner with Ted Humphrey and executive producer. Co-creator David E. Kelley also returns as EP.

Season 1 premiered May 13. As of June 5, Netflix says The Lincoln Lawyer has logged 260.53 million hours of viewing, putting it in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

The first season was based on the second book, The Brass Verdict. Matthew McConaughey played Haller in a 2011 feature film The Lincoln Lawyer based on the first book.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will have 10 hour-long episodes.