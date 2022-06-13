Trending
June 13, 2022 / 11:10 AM

'Starstruck': HBO Max renews comedy for Season 3

By Annie Martin

June 13 (UPI) -- Starstruck will return for a third season on HBO Max.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it renewed the comedy series for Season 3 in partnership with BBC Three.

Starstruck is created by and stars Rose Matafeo. The series is co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, with Matafeo and Snedden as directors.

Starstruck follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

"Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humor. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom's story continue," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

"Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humor and a truthful eye -- we can't wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series," BBC comedy commissioning team member Gregor Sharp added.

Previous seasons also featured Minnie Driver and Russell Tovey.

Starstruck originally premiered on BBC One in April 2021.

