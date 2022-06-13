'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2

1/5

Megan Thee Stallion will appear in and wrote an original song for the Starz series "P-Valley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of P-Valley. Starz confirmed Monday that Megan Thee Stallion, 27, will appear in Season 2 of the drama series. Advertisement

"Ya'll heard right, thee Houston Hottie herself @theestallion is joining us for season 2!" the network tweeted.

Megan Thee Stallion's voice was heard in Sunday's episode. Entertainment Weekly said the rapper will play the character Tina Snow, named after one of her alter-egos.

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion has written and recorded an original song for P-Valley that will be featured on the show.

P-Valley is based on the Katori Hall play. Hall created the series, which stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

Season 2 follows The Pynk strip club as it struggles to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

P-Valley set a record with its Season 2 debut for Starz's largest season over season growth. The Season 2 premiere drew 4.5 million multiplatform viewers in the United States alone, up 1,018% from its Season 1 debut.