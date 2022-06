1/5

Elisabeth Moss looks intense in a new still from "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 on Monday. The Handmaid's Tale returns Sept. 14 on Hulu. Hulu made the announcement in a tweet, posting "Season 5 arrives September 14." Attached to the tweet were new stills of stars Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski. Advertisement

As June Osborne, Moss stars intensely into the camera. As Serena Joy Waterford, Strahovski wears a veil and a black robe.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale aired June 16, 2021. Hulu had already renewed the show for Season 5 in December 2020.

In May, Moss said the fifth season was shot mostly on location, rather than in a studio. In Season 4, June killed Serena Joy's husband, Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes). However, she is still at war with the forces of Gilead.