Lana Condor plays ghost in trailer for Netflix comedy series

"Boo, Bitch," a new series starring "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor, is coming to Netflix in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Boo, Bitch. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy series Monday featuring Lana Condor. Advertisement

Condor plays Erica Vu, a high school senior who's lived her life safely under the radar. She seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she's a ghost.

Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Mason Versaw (Gossip Girl) and Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) also star.

The new series hails from Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block). Netflix shared first-look photos for the show in May.

Boo, Bitch premieres July 8 on Netflix.

Condor is known for playing Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's To All the Boys films. The streaming service is developing a spinoff series, XO, Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart as Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty.