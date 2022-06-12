'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2

1/2

HoYeon Jung attends the 28th annual SAG Awards in Santa Monica, California on February 27. She won the Female Actor in a Drama Series award for "Squid Game," which was renewed Sunday for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Twitter Sunday that Squid Game is officially coming back for a second season. The South Korean dystopian drama's writer, director and producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, also confirmed the news in a statement. Advertisement

"A whole new round is coming," the filmmaker teased.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year, but it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," he added, thanking the fans for their support. "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming."

No air date or casting was announced.

The show is about financially struggling contestants who risk their lives playing deadly versions of children's games for the chance to win cash prizes.