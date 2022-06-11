Advertisement
TV
June 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM

HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons

By Karen Butler
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
Cristin Milioti's HBO Max series, "Made For Love," has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed there will be no Season 3 of Made For Love on the network.

The last Season 2 episode that aired May 19 will serve as the series finale. The show was HBO Max's first original series.

"We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray, and the entire Made For Love cast and creative team -- especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," an HBO Max representative said in a statement Friday. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

Based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name, the sci-fi comedy satirizes aspects of technology, privacy and how people's perceptions of reality can be shaped. It follows Hazel (Cristin Milioti), a woman who goes on the run after 10 years of marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Magnussen), who implanted an emotion-monitoring and location-tracking device in her brain.

Season 2 saw Hazel return to Byron so her father, Herbert (Ray Romano), could receive cutting-edge treatment for his life-threatening cancer, unaware that his care will take place at Byron's high-tech compound called The Hub.

