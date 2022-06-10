'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more

1/5

Josh Lucas will return for "Yellowstone" Season 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced returning and new cast members for Yellowstone Season 5 on Friday. Season 5 premieres Nov. 14. Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein are returning. Lucas played the young John Dutton, whom Kevin Costner plays in the present. Advertisement

Weaver played Market Equities CEO Caroline Werner. Rogers played young Beth, Kelly Reilly's present day character and Silverstein played young Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser's character.

New cast includes Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri. Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz become series regulars in Season 5.

Caster will play Rowdy, described as "a young cowboy." Wilson will play Abby, a musician, and Kay plays a new assistant to the Duttons named Clara Brewer.

Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a "corporate shark." Olivieri played Claire Dutton in the prequel 1883.

Costner, Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are also confirmed to return.