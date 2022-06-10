'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

1/5

Keegan-Michael Key plays Josh Skinner on the Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Schmigadoon! will return for a second season on Apple TV+. The streaming service said in a press release Friday that it renewed the musical comedy series for Season 2.

Schmigadoon! is created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. The series follows Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong), a couple who are transported to Schmigadoon, a magical town trapped in a 1940s-style musical.

Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit also star. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will join the cast in Season 2.

"Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of Schmigadoon! will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of 60s and 70s musicals," an official description reads.

The season will feature new, original musical numbers from Paul, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Back for another round of song and dance - #Schmigadoon! Season 2 is coming soon to Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/0gb6w8aAsI— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) June 10, 2022

Apple TV+ is also developing the psychological thriller series Black Bird starring Taron Egerton and the genre-bending new series Sugar with Colin Farrell.