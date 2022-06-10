Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 10, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale

By Annie Martin
Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale
Joseph Morgan will reprise Klaus Mikaelson in the final episode of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" spinoff "Legacies." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Joseph Morgan says he will reprise Klaus Mikaelson in the Legacies series finale.

The 41-year-old actor confirmed his appearance in the final episode of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff in a video Thursday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Morgan played Klaus in Seasons 2-4 of The Vampire Diaries and appeared as a special guest in Seasons 5 and 7. He also portrayed the character in The Originals, which aired for five seasons.

Legacies follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus (Morgan) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin). The series will end June 16 after four seasons on The CW.

In his video, Morgan addressed fan speculation after teasing his appearance for weeks.

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this ... I don't know if I need it, to be honest; regardless, we're here now," the actor said. "You are going to see Klaus again, in the final ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it. You heard it here first."

Advertisement

"I know a lot of you probably don't like this ... this was never ever about a ship for me, or for Klaus. This is about family," he added. "Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter. Their relationship."

Advertisement

Legacies was canceled in May ahead of its Season 4 finale. With the cancellation, the Vampire Diaries franchise will come to a close.

Morgan will next star as the DC Comics character Sebastian Blood, aka Brother Blood, in the HBO series Titans.

Read More

'Legacies': The CW cancels 'Vampire Diaries' spinoff after 4 seasons Demi Lovato performs 'Skin of My Teeth' on 'The Tonight Show' BTS release 'Proof' album, 'Yet to Come' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced returning and new cast members for "Yellowstone" Season 5 on Friday. Season 5 premieres Nov. 14.
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
TV // 2 hours ago
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
June 10 (UPI) -- "Schmigadoon!," a musical comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Boys," a superhero series starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, will return for a fourth season on Prime Video.
Amazon Freevee picks up 'American Rust' for second season
TV // 8 hours ago
Amazon Freevee picks up 'American Rust' for second season
June 10 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee has renewed "American Rust" for a second season after it was canceled by Showtime.
Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3
TV // 11 hours ago
Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3
NEW YORK, June 10 (UPI) -- Joel Kinnaman and Krys Marshall say their NASA astronaut characters, Ed Baldwin and Danielle Poole, aren't initially keen on the concept of privatized space travel in Season 3 of "For All Mankind."
'Last Of Us' unveils image from HBO series, game actors join cast
TV // 22 hours ago
'Last Of Us' unveils image from HBO series, game actors join cast
June 9 (UPI) -- Naughty Dog released a new image from the HBO Max adaptation of their Playstation game "The Last of Us" on Thursday. The image shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The games' Ashley Johnson and Tom Baker also join.
Starz's 'P-Valley' sets record for largest season over season growth
TV // 23 hours ago
Starz's 'P-Valley' sets record for largest season over season growth
June 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced Thursday that its critically-acclaimed strip club drama, "P-Valley," set a record in its second season debut for the streamer's largest season over season growth.
Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm to join Disney+ musical comedy, 'The Muppets Mayhem'
TV // 23 hours ago
Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm to join Disney+ musical comedy, 'The Muppets Mayhem'
June 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Thursday that Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm will join the cast of its musical comedy series about the The Electric Mayhem Band, "The Muppet Mayhem."
Apple TV+ orders 'Sugar' series starring Colin Farrell
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Sugar' series starring Colin Farrell
June 9 (UPI) -- "Sugar," a new series created by "I Am Legend" writer Mark Protosevich and starring Colin Farrell, is in the works at Apple TV+.
'Paper Girls' sci-fi adventure series coming to Prime Video in July
TV // 1 day ago
'Paper Girls' sci-fi adventure series coming to Prime Video in July
June 9 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios shared photos and a premiere date for "Paper Girls," a new show based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang comic book series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rebel Wilson posts a picture with her girlfriend: 'Love is love'
Rebel Wilson posts a picture with her girlfriend: 'Love is love'
Cause of death unclear for son of 'General Hospital' vets Kristina and Jack Wagner
Cause of death unclear for son of 'General Hospital' vets Kristina and Jack Wagner
Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe celebrate son Deacon's 'homeschool graduation'
Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe celebrate son Deacon's 'homeschool graduation'
'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie
'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie
Famous birthdays for June 10: Tara Lipinski, Sasha Obama
Famous birthdays for June 10: Tara Lipinski, Sasha Obama
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement