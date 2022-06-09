Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 9, 2022 / 3:56 PM

Starz's 'P-Valley' sets record for largest season over season growth

By Sommer Brokaw
1/3
Starz's 'P-Valley' sets record for largest season over season growth
The cast of "P-Valley" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Starz

June 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced Thursday that its critically-acclaimed strip club drama, P-Valley, set a record in its second season debut for the streamer's largest season over season growth.

The second season debut Friday drew 4.5 million multiplatform viewers in the United States alone, which was up 1,018% from its first series debut, according to a network statement.

Advertisement

The network noted that the number of viewers was based on early reporting with several platforms and additional territories globally yet to report them.

P-Valley also had the highest number of acquisitions in three years, "making it one of the best-performing series of all time."

In the second season, the strip club in Chucalissa, Miss., called The Pynk, struggles to stay open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and battles for leadership, and viewers get a deeper look into the lives of the characters.

The second season of the series from executive producer and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, which fans have been awaiting since its 2020 debut, also ranked as the most socially-engaged primetime drama over last weekend, Starz noted.

"Katori and the entire P-Valley team have done an amazing jobs bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim," said Alison Hoffman, president, Domestic Networks at Starz, in a statement. "The series exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success."

Advertisement

The series is based on the play Pussy Valley by Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), who serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, along with Dante Di Loreto.

"Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out!," Hall said regarding the record viewership. "The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we're back and we're just getting started ya'll."

Among the stars in the returning cast, are Nicco Annan (This is Us) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Miss Mississippi, and Morocco Omari (Empire) as Big L.

Some new cast members include John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (The Wire) as Farrah, Gail Bean (Snowfall) as Roulette, and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper.

Read More

'Love Island USA' coming to Peacock in July Netflix reveals Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in new teaser for 'Addams Family' spinoff 'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode

Latest Headlines

'Last Of Us' unveils image from HBO series, game actors join cast
TV // 21 minutes ago
'Last Of Us' unveils image from HBO series, game actors join cast
June 9 (UPI) -- Naughty Dog released a new image from the HBO Max adaptation of their Playstation game "The Last of Us" on Thursday. The image shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The games' Ashley Johnson and Tom Baker also join.
Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm to join Disney+ musical comedy, 'The Muppets Mayhem'
TV // 1 hour ago
Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm to join Disney+ musical comedy, 'The Muppets Mayhem'
June 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Thursday that Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm will join the cast of its musical comedy series on the The Electric Mayhem Band, "The Muppets Mayhem."
Apple TV+ orders 'Sugar' series starring Colin Farrell
TV // 3 hours ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Sugar' series starring Colin Farrell
June 9 (UPI) -- "Sugar," a new series created by "I Am Legend" writer Mark Protosevich and starring Colin Farrell, is in the works at Apple TV+.
'Paper Girls' sci-fi adventure series coming to Prime Video in July
TV // 4 hours ago
'Paper Girls' sci-fi adventure series coming to Prime Video in July
June 9 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios shared photos and a premiere date for "Paper Girls," a new show based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang comic book series.
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus the World' series in the works
TV // 6 hours ago
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus the World' series in the works
June 9 (UPI) -- "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus the World," a new "RuPaul's Drag Race" spinoff featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor, is coming to WOW Presents Plus.
'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
June 9 (UPI) -- "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," a new series based on the video game "Cyberpunk 2077," is coming to Netflix in September.
Netflix drops teaser for Part 2 of animated Lizzy Caplan comedy 'Inside Job'
TV // 8 hours ago
Netflix drops teaser for Part 2 of animated Lizzy Caplan comedy 'Inside Job'
June 9 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a teaser for the second part of Season 1 of its animated comedy, "Inside Job."
Filming under way on BBC's true-crime drama 'Sixth Commandment'
TV // 9 hours ago
Filming under way on BBC's true-crime drama 'Sixth Commandment'
June 9 (UPI) -- The BBC said Thursday that filming on its four-part, true-crime drama, "The Sixth Commandment," is now under way in Bristol and Bath.
Jesse James Keitel: 'Queer As Folk' is about community, not tragedy
TV // 13 hours ago
Jesse James Keitel: 'Queer As Folk' is about community, not tragedy
NEW YORK, June 9 (UPI) -- Jesse James Keitel says her new dramedy, "Queer As Folk," is about how love and community can transcend hate and fear.
'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' documentary coming to Starz
TV // 1 day ago
'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' documentary coming to Starz
June 8 (UPI) -- STARZ announced a new three-part documentary "Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?" to premiere four days before the socialite's sentencing for her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cause of death unclear for son of 'General Hospital' vets Kristina and Jack Wagner
Cause of death unclear for son of 'General Hospital' vets Kristina and Jack Wagner
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Dominon' is a disappointment of prehistoric proportions
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Dominon' is a disappointment of prehistoric proportions
Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Halsey cancels show after rain, rats flood venue
Halsey cancels show after rain, rats flood venue
Famous birthdays for June 9: Mae Whitman, Michael J. Fox
Famous birthdays for June 9: Mae Whitman, Michael J. Fox
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement