Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm to join Disney+ musical comedy, 'The Muppets Mayhem'

Saara Chaudry will be cast as Hannah in "The Muppets Mayhem," Disney announced on Thursday. Photo Credit: Matthew Bennett

June 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Thursday that Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm will join the upcoming musical comedy series on the Muppets of The Electric Mayhem Band, The Muppets Mayhem. Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Holly Hobbie) will star as series regular Hannah, the younger sister of Nora, who will be played by previously announced star Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface), according to a statement from the streaming network. Advertisement

Hannah creates a "burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of Fan-a-Hannahs," the statement reads, becoming "arguably more accomplished," than her older sister, which disrupts their relationship.

Holm (Workaholics) will be cast as recurring guest star JJ, "a formerly sheepish intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora's ex," according to the statement. "On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win back Nora."

The series follows Singh's Nora, a young music executive tasked with controlling the band's mayhem, as the band tries to record its first studio album and go platinum.

Bandmates include Dr. Teeth (Bill Barretta) on vocals and keyboards, Animal (Eric Jacobson) on drums, Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) on vocals and bass, Janice (David Rudman) on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot (Dave Goelz) on saxophone, and Lips (Peter Linz) on trumpet.

Along with Singh, another previously announced star was Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy, Baby Daddy), who will star as Gary "Moog" Moogowski, a die-hard super-fan of the band, Deadline confirmed.

The Muppets Mayhem was developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Jeff Yorkes, based on characters created by Jim Henson.