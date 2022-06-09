Apple TV+ orders 'Sugar' series starring Colin Farrell

1/5

Colin Farrell will star in the genre-bending new series "Sugar." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has given a series order to Sugar. The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that the genre-bending series is in the works. Advertisement

Sugar is created by I Am Legend co-writer Mark Protosevich and features Colin Farrell in the lead role. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The new series is directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and executive produced by Protosevich, Farrell, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and Scott Greenberg.

Sugar is Kinberg's second collaboration with Apple TV+ following the sci-fi drama series Invasion, which was renewed for a second season in December. Kinberg is also known for producing the Deadpool films and directing Dark Phoenix.

Farrell's previous TV roles include Det. Ray Velcoro on True Detective and Henry Drax in The North Water. He most recently starred as the Penguin in the film The Batman.