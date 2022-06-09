Trending
June 9, 2022

'Paper Girls' sci-fi adventure series coming to Prime Video in July

By Annie Martin
1/2
Ali Wong stars in the new series "Paper Girls." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios is teasing the new series Paper Girls.

The studio shared first-look photos and a premiere date for the sci-fi adventure series Thursday.

Paper Girls is based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang comic book series of the same name. The show takes place in 1988 and follows four paper girls -- Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ -- who are on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers.

"Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves," an official synopsis reads.

The characters are hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so they can stay in power.

"In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves."

Camryn Jones plays Tiffany Quilkin, with Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong plays the older version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress.

"As fans of the comic already know, this story seamlessly interweaves deeply personal character drama with the kind of high adventure and action that is truly rare on the small screen," showrunner and executive producer Christopher C. Rogers said.

"That said, this show is for everyone (even those who've never picked up a comic book!) who has ever wondered what it would be like to meet themselves at a different stage of life -- to compare what you know now with what you thought you knew then," he added.

The series hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. Vaughan, Chiang, Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell and Steven Prinz serve as executive producers.

Paper Girls will consist of eight episodes and premiere July 29 on Prime Video.

