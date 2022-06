1/5

Kelly Clarkson has won the MTV Movie & TV Unscripted award for Best Talk Show Host. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson was declared Best Talk Show Host at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica that aired Sunday. Selena Gomez's Selena and Chef won the prize for Best Lifestyle Show and RuPaul's Drag Race scored the Best Competition Series award. Advertisement

Selling Sunset was named Best Docu-Reality Show and its host, Chrishell Stause picked up the statuette for Best Reality Star.

.@bellapoarch is a must-follow and she's your 2022 Breakthrough Social Star at the #MTVAwards: Unscripted pic.twitter.com/P6IYzpYixo— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

The D'Amelio Show scored the prize for Best New Unscripted Series.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was voted Best Talk/Topical Show and the Best Reality Romance trophy went to Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Bethenny Frankel was honored as Reality Royalty and Bella Poarch earned the accolade for 2022 Breakthrough Social Star.

Moments from 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet